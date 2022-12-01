AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-SUPERFANS

DOHA, Qatar - Argentina is finding a whole legion of supporters from India and other Southeast Asian countries at the first World Cup played in the Middle East. Thousands have traveled to Qatar specifically to see Lionel Messi and his team with their own eyes, while many others are among the nearly 2 million migrant workers that call the tiny oil and gas-rich nation home. They’ve taken the unique opportunity to see him, too. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video, by 1400 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-NADIM'S TRAGEDY

DOHA, Qatar — Danish women’s national team player Nadia Nadim was about to settle in for her job as a television commentator at the World Cup when she was shaken by tragic news: Her mother, who had helped the family flee the Taliban when Nadim was just a girl, had been hit by a car while rushing home to watch her daughter on TV. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, video, by 1400 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-JAPAN-SPAIN

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Spain needs at least a draw against Japan to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. Only a win will secure Japan in the next stage without depending on the other Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-COSTA-RICA-GERMANY

AL KHOR, Qatar - After getting a favor from Costa Rica, Germany needs a win against the Central American team on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup. Germany will qualify with a win if Spain also beats Japan in the other group game. Costa Rica controls its fate and will advance with a win. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-BELGIUM

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia plays Belgium in Group F of the World Cup with neither team sure of advancing. A draw is enough for 2018 runner-up Croatia to qualify, while a win will guarantee second-ranked Belgium advances. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-CANADA-MOROCCO

DOHA, Qatar - Morocco is seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Already-eliminated Canada is hoping to leave the Middle East with its first win. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-US

DOHA, Qatar — The health of Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent were of concern to the United States heading into Saturday’s round of 16 World Cup match against the Netherlands. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, by 1800 GMT.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL-DANI ALVES

DOHA, Qatar -- Veteran right back Dani Alves is happy to be closing a cycle with Brazil’s national team at the World Cup. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

ML—WCUP-IRAN-PROTESTS

BAGHDAD - Iran’s national soccer team has received a subdued welcome home with a few dozen fans greeting them at the capital Tehran’s airport and waving flags following their World Cup defeat by the U.S. team. The players returned to Iran Wednesday evening to a country still reeling from unrest from monthslong demonstrations after the death of a young woman in police custody. SENT: 565 words.

SOC—WCUP-VIEWER'S GUIDE

DOHA, Qatar -- Brazil and Portugal have already advanced into the knockout round so the final day of group play spotlights Ghana, which can progress with a win against Uruguay. By Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, by 1800 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-GHANA-URUGUAY PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - Ghana and Uruguay meet at the World Cup on Friday in a repeat of one of the tournament’s most contentious games. There is almost as much riding on this one. Ghana is looking to seal a place in the knockout stage and Uruguay is trying to save its World Cup campaign. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez’s deliberate handball on the goal-line in the 2010 quarterfinals denied Ghana a certain goal and a place in history as the first African team to reach the semis. The 35-year-old Suarez is still playing for Uruguay and looking to spoil Ghana’s World Cup again. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-SOUTH-KOREA-PORTUGAL PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - Back-to-back wins, qualification with a game to spare and Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goals. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup. But there’s still one loose end to tie up. Portugal needs a point in its last Group H match against South Korea to guarantee finishing in first place. That might come with a perk: Avoiding Brazil in the last 16. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says that would be a great game, but “our wish, and Brazil’s, is that we meet later on.” By Steve Douglas. SENT: 537 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-CAMEROON-BRAZIL PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - Brazil will use its group game against Cameroon at the World Cup to give playing time to its reserves. The five-time champions are already secured in the round of 16. Coach Tite is expected to make changes in every position for Friday’s game. He still won’t have injured star forward Neymar available. A draw will be enough to give Brazil first place in Group G. Cameroon needs a win to keep its hopes of advancing alive. And that may not even be enough depending on the result of the other group game between Switzerland and Serbia. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 573 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-SERBIA-SWITZERLAND PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - Serbia plays Switzerland at the World Cup on Friday in a head-to-head elimination for a spot in the round of 16 with Group G leader Brazil. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka says the team expected playing Serbia “would be the final in this group.” His team likely needs just a draw barring a surprise big loss for Brazil against Cameroon. The Swiss have a proven record advancing from the group at each of the past two World Cups and two European Championships. Serbia has not played a knockout game in the last 20 years. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 565 words, photos.

