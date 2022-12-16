AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-FIFA-FUTURE COMPETITIONS

DOHA, Qatar – FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave a wish list Friday of new and revamped events for club and national teams. It included Club World Cups for men and women, and more chances for countries in different regions who meet only at the World Cup to play each other more often. Now FIFA needs to get agreement from soccer officials who were mostly taken by surprise at the announcement. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, with photos.

With:

-SOC—WCUP-FIFA-CLUB WORLD CUP: Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February. SENT: 343 words, photos.

-SOC—WCUP-FIFA-FINANCES: FIFA targets $11BN revenue through US-led 2026 World Cup. SENT: 273 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-QATAR-WOMEN

DOHA, Qatar - Female football supporters say they felt welcomed and safe in Qatar - no dress code issue at the first World Cup held in an Arab country, where also very limited alcohol access made some feel more comfortable at the biggest football gala event in the world that Qatari women managers helped organize. By Helena Alves and Lujain Jo. SENT:

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI'S HOMETOWN

ROSARIO, Argentina - Excitement for Sunday’s World Cup final in Argentina is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi’s hometown as many are hoping he will finally win the one major trophy missing from his illustrious career. The neighborhood in Rosario popularly known as La Bajada has turned into a sort of altar for Messi with murals and graffiti that praise him. Graffiti reads “From another galaxy and from my neighborhood.” Fans from all over the world come to visit Messi’s old house and the small soccer field in the corner where he learned the skills that would eventually turn him into an all-time great. By Daniel Politi. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-FANS

DOHA, Qatar - What would you do to watch your country win a World Cup? For many Argentina fans, it means years of saving money and sacrifices to afford the long pilgrimage to watch Lionel Messi and Co. in Qatar, where La Albiceleste plays France in the final on Sunday. Argentina fans have taken over Doha, where their ubiquitous songs and blue and white jerseys are a common sight. By Debora Rey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, with photos, video.

SOC—WCUP-GREEN-SPORTING-EVENTS

WASHINGTON - Qatar’s World Cup is ending on Sunday, but the climate pledges that were central to the gas-rich Gulf nation’s successful bid to host the event are staying in the world of mega sporting events. Scientists, environmental advocates and other experts say that sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics have grown to such a scale that efforts to make them more sustainable need to go far beyond Qatar’s efforts. The main problems are the buildout of stadiums and roads, and air travel for fans. One group, the International Olympic Committee, is considering shifting the Winter Olympics to a fixed pool of qualified host countries that already have the infrastructure. By Suman Naishadham. SENT: 921 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-FINAL-STORYLINES-TO-WATCH

DOHA, Qatar - The World Cup final between Argentina and France is rich in storylines as the 22nd edition of the tournament ends with a match fit for the occasion. Lionel Messi is looking to win the game’s biggest prize for the first time in likely his last World Cup appearance. Some think he needs a World Cup title to join Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players. Kylian Mbappé is trying to emulate Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and Didier Deschamps is attempting to became a two-time champion as a coach. Four players are in contention for the Golden Boot as top scorer. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 776 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-FINAL-KEY PLAYERS

DOHA, Qatar -- Who are the key players in the World Cup final on Sunday? Five players to watch from each of the Argentina and France/Morocco teams. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1500 GMT, with photos.

SOC—WCUP-IMPACT-EUROPEAN LEAGUES

DOHA, Qatar--The real impact of a mid-season World Cup will only truly be known when domestic soccer returns. Europe’s leading clubs have seen their top players head off the Qatar, but will need them in peak condition to cope with a congested calendar. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1500 GMT, with photos.

SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-MOROCCO PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - The third-place playoff at the World Cup is little more than a meaningless exhibition match to some. But for others it’s a chance to become “immortal.” Morocco coach Walid Regragui says “you are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two days later you have to go back out there.” Morocco became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals but then lost to France. The Moroccans will face 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia for third place on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić described the match as the chance to “become an immortal hero in your country.” By James Robson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

EU—WCUP-FRANCE-QATAR-MACRON

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron is about to jet off to Qatar for the second time in a week, despite broad concerns about the emirate’s human rights and environmental record. Why? Because France is in the World Cup final, and Macron really is a big soccer fan — and a prominent advocate of the longstanding partnership between the two countries. A video broadcast after France’s victory over Morocco in the semifinal showed an enthusiastic Macron mingling with French players in the dressing room on Wednesday evening at the Doha stadium. By Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 713 words, photos.

AF—AFRICA-WCUP=BETTING-PROBLEM

KAMPALA, Uganda - In at least five African countries, gamblers and experts said that many see the growing sports betting industry as a source of regular income, and a hope out of leaving poverty. Critics warn that sports betting in Africa is underpinned by widespread poverty, unemployment and poor or non-existent regulation. In Uganda, an East African country where annual income per capita was $840 in 2020, many see sports betting as a path to survival and perhaps even prosperity. They range from students to politicians, night watchmen to civil servants like a hapless health official who now is being asked to refund money he doesn’t have after losing money for immunization allowances on a World Cup game. By Rodney Muhumuza and Farai Mutsaka. SENT: 1,195 words, photos.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports