AP World Cup Digest

DOHA, Qatar -- Brazil may have the return of Neymar when it faces South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Neymar missed the last two games because of a right ankle injury. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

AL WAKRAH, Qatar - Japan makes its fourth appearance in the knockout stage of a World Cup when it face Croatia on Monday. Japan has not won a game past a World Cup group stage, while Croatia was runner-up four years ago. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

DOHA, Qatar -- The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo’s precision. Lionel Messi’s vision. The speed of the original Ronaldo — the one from Brazil. Kylian Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension. As Messi and Ronaldo play what will likely be their final World Cup, there shouldn’t be any more questions over who might succeed them as the sport’s new superstar. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 500 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - England forward Raheem Sterling has left his team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to the U.K. after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 and it was not known if he would be back for his nation’s quarterfinal match with France. Coach Gareth Southgate says England is giving Sterling “time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.” By James Robson. SENT: 290 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - Jordan Henderson knew exactly who to thank after opening the scoring in England’s 3-0 win against Senegal. Pointing a finger in the direction of Jude Bellingham Henderson charged over to his teammate pressed his face nose-to-nose with the teenager and stared intensely into his eyes before embracing him in celebration. With England fans going wild inside Al Bayt Stadium Henderson continued to gesture that Bellingham was the one deserving of their adulation after his run and cross had created the goal. By James Robson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar -- While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short — and tumultuous stint — in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT.

DOHA, Qatar - Qatar’s strict rules regarding alcohol have drawn attention as it hosts the World Cup. Fans cannot buy beers at stadiums in the Muslim country, but they can in the fan zones. There are also hotel bars and night clubs serving alcoholic beverages. In addition, there’s a liquor store where non-Muslim residents and visitors can shop after applying for a government-issued license. Drinking alcohol is considered haram, or forbidden, in Islam. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 939 words, photos.

CEUTA, Spain - The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. But loyalties be blurred in Spain’s tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities often mix in unpredictable ways. Sulaika Hosain is “100% Spanish” yet her sympathies will tilt toward Morocco come kickoff on Tuesday in Qatar. She says that “when Morocco plays, something moves inside me.” By Antonio Sempere and Joseph Wilson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - Moroccans in Qatar have been boosted by the unwavering support of fans from across Arab nations that are rallying behind their team as their own. Morocco is the only Arab country that reached the knockout stage during the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East. The Atlas Lions clinched first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and semifinalist Belgium. One more victory for Morocco against Spain on Tuesday would mean the country’s first trip to the World Cup quarterfinals. By Luis Henao. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, by 1400 GMT.

DOHA, Qatar - African champion Senegal was outplayed by England and given a reality check as it was eliminated in the last 16 at the World Cup. Senegal was missing its best player in Sadio Mane through injury. It was also hampered by the absence of other key players against England. It still held hopes of launching a strong challenge but the 3-0 loss was a bitter end to a disappointing campaign for Africa’s top-ranked team. Coach Aliou Cisse and key players like captain Kalidou Koulibaly, midfielder Idrissa Gueye and striker Mane may not be around for the next World Cup in 2026. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 656 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - Poland heads home from the World Cup as the latest team unable to resist an inspired Kylian Mbappé. The France superstar dominated in 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16. It meant back-to-back losses against the game’s icons. Lionel Messi and Argentina won 2-0 against Poland in the last round of group-stage games. Poland looked over-matched at the highest level and unable to create enough chances for its scoring great Robert Lewandowski. Still, Poland did reach the round of 16 for the first time in 36 years. By Graham Dunbar. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 549 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar -- Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo play Switzerland in the World Cup round of 16, and Morocco faces off against Spain. By AP National Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo has been overshadowed by the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé so far at the World Cup. Maybe he is about to burst into life in the knockout stage. The five-time world player of the year heads into the round of 16 with Portugal in likely his final World Cup facing a match against Switzerland. The Swiss haven’t advanced beyond this stage since 1954 but did beat France in the last 16 at the European Championship last season. Portugal hasn’t got past the last 16 since making the semifinals in 2006. None of Ronaldo’s eight World Cup goals have come in the knockout stage. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 549 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Spain coach Luis Enrique gave his team a unique assignment following a penalty shootout loss to Italy at the European Championship last year. “I told my players they have homework ahead of the World Cup. You need to take at least 1,000 penalties with your club." While Spain is hoping it won’t come down to a shootout against Morocco in the round of 16 on Tuesday, at least the team is well prepared if it does get to that point. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1330 GMT, photos.

