AP World Cup Digest

SOC—WCUP-MOROCCO-DIASPORA

BRUSSELS — Morocco has the highest proportion of players born overseas for any team playing at the World Cup, with 14 of the 26-man squad born overseas. In Brussels, which is home to a large community of Moroccans, the team’s unexpected deep run in the tournament is boosting the fans’ sense of pride. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-BRAZIL

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Five-time champion Brazil takes on 2018 runner-up Croatia in the first quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar. It will be Neymar against Luka Modric helping decide which team makes it to the last four at Education City Stadium. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-NETHERLANDS-ARGENTINA

LUSAIL, Qatar - Lionel Messi resumes his quest to win the World Cup for Argentina when his team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-QATAR-ISLAMIC ART

DOHA, Qatar - For many of the visitors descending on Qatar for The World Cup, Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art provides a peek into diverse aspects of Muslim heritage, art and craftmanship. The collection at MIA, as the museum is known, spans three continents and many centuries. It includes metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and textiles. By Mariam Fam. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-MOROCCO-PORTUGAL PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team will look to end Morocco’s surprising World Cup run that has brought joy to African soccer and the Arab world. Whether Ronaldo starts Saturday’s quarterfinal match remains in doubt after he was dropped for Portugal’s round-of-16 win over Switzerland. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 647 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-ENGLAND-FRANCE PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar--England will need to stop the most prolific striker at this World Cup in Kylian Mbappe when it faces defending champions France in the quarterfinals on Saturday. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1300 GMT, with photos.

___

