Applying anti-counterfeiting to textiles

Tiny Applied DNA Sciences Inc.'s anti-counterfeiting products were on display at two of the biggest textile shows in Europe in the past week, shows that the company says help establish trends in the fashion industry.

One of the shows was in Paris and the other in Milan, said Applied DNA Sciences chief executive Jim Hayward. The Stony Brook company's products make use of DNA to prevent counterfeiting. Applied DNA Sciences is able to place DNA markers in the original fabrics so their authenticity can be proven.

"It's possible sales for us," Hayward said of the shows. "It's also an opportunity to help revolutionize an industry to ensure high-quality fashion products are the originals and not the copies."

The Huddersfield Textile Center of Excellence, a consortium of manufacturers in Leeds in northern England, has selected Applied DNA as its sole anti-counterfeiting partner. Huddersfield showcased "Yorkshire Signature DNA," a DNA fabric it developed, using Applied DNA Sciences' technology.