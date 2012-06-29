Appreciating elders, and life's journey

I am employed at a daytime senior center. There are two cooks, and we help prepare hot meals for our seniors on a daily basis. As I peer over the counter, I see our patrons come through the door. They are greeted with smiles and warmth by a loving staff. Many of our members are seniors in their seventh, eighth and some in their ninth decade.

On any given day, transportation is provided by the center's drivers. These men are retired from full-time careers. They are selfless and they have befriended many of our seniors beyond their initial duties.

Aside from the usual senior center activities of bingo, cards, entertainment, outings and various classes, there is a daylong event that comes into play once the summer months are here. On Fridays, a group of us accompanies folks to Lido Beach for a day of fun and making memories. Our women are dressed with summer hats and colorful outfits to match their sunny outlook in anticipation of the day ahead of them. There is always lively conversation as we make our way to the beach.

When the bus arrives, we are warmly greeted by a beach staff member who informs the folks of the day's activities. We then head for shelter under huge metal mushrooms for protection from the sun. A wonderful vocalist entertains with songs of yesterday and a sing-along usually ensues.

One of the day's activities is line-dancing in an air-conditioned building. This is a winner, and many participate. Once more, I witness all the laughter and, just for a short time, ailments and cares seem to be put aside.

Many look forward to spending some time in the pool and there is always a great box lunch waiting to be enjoyed before heading over to the large tent with upbeat music and dancing on the docket. Every performance usually closes with a patriotic song for all to sing. I observe people with their aides and think how fortunate some families are to know that their parents are being well cared for while they are working. But most of all I see people who can forget their aches and pains, their walkers and canes, if just for a few hours in a day.

Heading back on the bus, the chatter recounting the day's happenings is nonstop. Every stage of life must be embraced. Some will be better than others and when there are centers around to provide companionship, a nutritious meal, and, on occasion, a fun daytime outing, it needs to be recognized. Every aspect of this journey needs to be appreciated as well as the men and women who work tirelessly to help it come together for this very special sector of our population -- parents, grandparents, our beloved seniors.

Diane Sciacchitano,North Massapequa