Arshad Majid, Nassau 4th District Court judge

NASSAU DISTRICT COURT

4th District, Glen Cove/Oyster Bay

Independence Party primary

ARSHAD MAJID

DEMOCRAT

BACKGROUND: Majid, 44, of Farmingdale, is also running on the Democratic, Working Families and Green Party lines in the general election. He has been a defense attorney in private practice since 2002, defending victims of mortgage fraud and defending subprime mortgage holders from eviction. From 1999 to 2002 he was a Suffolk County assistant district attorney. He received his undergraduate degree from Stony Brook University in 1991, his master's in business administration from St. John's University in 1996 and his law degree from St. John's School of Law in 1999. He was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000. He is a member of the New York State and Nassau County Bar associations, the Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association, the Federal Bar Council and the Suffolk County Police Pilot's Association.