Art exhibits 'The Crowned' and 'Accelerate'

WHAT The first solo exhibition in the United States by Russian artist Yana Lande of "The Crowned," which are large-scale paintings of crowns. "To me," Lande says, "[the crown] represents uniqueness and that which is positive, solid and good . . . a collective symbol for the best in human spirituality and achievement." That said, Russia's past association with royal crowns ended unhappily for the Romanovs. Remember Anastasia?

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, open Thursdays until 7 p.m., noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 30, at the Salamatina Gallery, 2032 Northern Blvd., Manhasset

iNFO Free; salamatina.com, 516-439-4471

WHAT "Accelerate," a juried mixed-media exhibition by emerging artists with disabilities, features works that express personal inspirations that "accelerate" their need to create. The show was organized by VSA Arts, the International Organization on Arts and Disability, an affiliate of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The artists are all of student age - between 16 and 25.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. tomorrow; 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 22, at the Firehouse Plaza Art Gallery, Nassau Community College, Garden City

INFO Free; 516-572-0619