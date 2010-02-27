Athlete of the week is Center Moriches' Davis

The featScored her 1,000th point in a 66-47 win for No. 3 Center Moriches over No. 2 Wyandanch in the Suffolk Class B semifinal Feb. 19. She scored 26 points, the exact number necessary to reach the milestone. She had 17 in the first half and hit the final field goal with one minute left in the game.

The quote

"I dribbled and scored on a floater but immediately after I got a leg cramp and was taken out. I didn't even realize that I had gotten the 26 points until after the game was over!"

Team bonding

Davis has played basketball since she was in first grade. She met two of her current teammates on that NYO team and the girls continue to help each other. Davis finds her strength in driving to the basket, perimeter shooting inside the three-point arc and attributes a lot of her success to her teammates' help.

What's next

Davis hopes to lead her team to its first Class B crown. The last time Center Moriches won the title was 28 years ago in Class C. Davis' season goal is to make the final four and travel upstate with her team.

The lightning roundCareer highlight? "Scoring my 1,000th point against Wyandanch," she said.

Favorite TV show? "Phineas and Ferb."

Favorite movie? "Notorious."

What's on your iPod? "Drake, Lil Wayne, T.I.''

Favorite subject? "Social Studies.''

Favorite food? "Chinese food.''

Favorite holiday? "Christmas, because my birthday is the 23rd."

Favorite place to vacation? "South Carolina and Myrtle Beach, my grandparents live down there and I don't get to see them often."

Dream car? "A navy blue Escalade. I like trucks."

Dream job? "To be a successful business woman."