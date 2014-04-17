News

Babylon, Islip getting nearly $500G from state to fix potholes

The towns of Babylon and Islip are getting help from...

The towns of Babylon and Islip are getting help from the state to cover pothole repair after a rough winter. Credit: James Carbone

By Denise M. Bonilla

The state is helping Babylon and Islip Town residents drive a little more smoothly over area roads.

State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) has announced that more than $484,000 is being allocated for pothole repairs in Islip and Babylon towns. The money is part of the $40 million that has been designated for pothole repair in the state budget.

Babylon Town will receive $142,047, while the villages of Lindenhurst and Babylon are slated to get $52,556 and $24,322, respectively. In Islip, the town will get $252,853 and the Village of Brightwaters $12,231.

Another $243,198 in funding for street repairs in Suffolk County will come from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, according to Boyle.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?