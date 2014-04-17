Babylon, Islip getting nearly $500G from state to fix potholes

The state is helping Babylon and Islip Town residents drive a little more smoothly over area roads.

State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) has announced that more than $484,000 is being allocated for pothole repairs in Islip and Babylon towns. The money is part of the $40 million that has been designated for pothole repair in the state budget.

Babylon Town will receive $142,047, while the villages of Lindenhurst and Babylon are slated to get $52,556 and $24,322, respectively. In Islip, the town will get $252,853 and the Village of Brightwaters $12,231.

Another $243,198 in funding for street repairs in Suffolk County will come from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, according to Boyle.