Babylon school board chief resigns, citing health reasons

Babylon Schools Board of Education president Roger A. Katz resigned Feb. 24, citing “personal and health reasons” in a two-sentence letter to the district superintendent.

Katz, a senior technology architect at Brookhaven National Laboratory, is 65, according to records. He served on the board from 2000 to 2003 and again beginning in 2005.

He and his wife, Marisa, have two children who graduated from Babylon schools.

He was the top vote-getter last year in an election that won him another three-year term and championed a $26.6 million facilities improvement plan for the district that voters narrowly approved in December.

Residents approved the district’s $47.6 million budget last year.

“The district is seeking the advice of legal counsel as it makes the determination for how to proceed with this vacancy on the Board,” Superintendent Richard Rozakis wrote in a statement.