Contract to resurface Babylon Village tennis courts delayed

Award of a contract to resurface the Babylon Village tennis courts has been postponed because not enough bids were received, Mayor Ralph Scordino said.

A second round of bidding is underway and will close this Thursday.

“A lot of people were very busy and were interested in bidding, but had other commitments” during the first bid period, Scordino said.

The roughly $100,000 project will resurface six hard courts near Park Avenue and install new nets and posts. Village officials are seeking a grant from the United States Tennis Association to cover part of the cost.

Residents, schools and the village children’s summer recreation program use the courts, which Scordino has said are in “terrible condition” and marred by cracks.

Scordino said he still hopes to have the work finished by September.



