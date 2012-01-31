Baldwin diagnosed as prediabetic

Baldwin diagnosed as prediabeticAlec Baldwin, who on Sunday won his sixth Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on "30 Rock," said backstage that he has been diagnosed as prediabetic. The Massapequa-raised Baldwin, 53, told "Entertainment Tonight" that since receiving the diagnosis May 10, he has changed his eating habits and has lost 30 pounds. He hasn't lost his sense of humor, though. Addressing the November incident in which he left an American Airlines flight following an altercation with a flight attendant about playing a game on his iPhone, he quipped: "I am still playing Words With Friends. But now on Virgin Atlantic."