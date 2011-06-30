Baldwin Middle School

The kids had a great year doing individual, whole team and group service projects. We adopted a troop and send 12 cases of supplies, raised $ 98 for Baldwin's Relay for Life.

The kids planted seeds, baked for a homeless shelter, visited Ronald McDonald House, played music at a nursing home, sold baked foods and water at the Memorial Day parade to name a few.

The kids journaled the whole process.

This project instill the concept of community and the necessity of service to others.