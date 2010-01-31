Banged-up St. Anthony's falls to St. Michael Academy

The St. Anthony's girls basketball team is still recovering from a car accident 11 days ago that injured four starters. A second player hurt in the accident returned yesterday and a third is scheduled to come back later in the season. But in the meantime, the Friars are healing.

Against nationally-ranked St. Michael Academy (Manhattan) in a non-league game yesterday, banged-up St. Anthony's was simply worn down, falling 70-43 after trailing by just seven points at halftime.

"Even at full strength that team is better than we are, but we kept it close," St. Anthony's coach Ken Parham said of St. Michael (15-4), which was led by Allysia Rohlehr (17 points) and Kentucky-bound Jennifer O'Neill (14). "We did the best we could. But as the game went on they wore us down. We don't have the full compliment of players."

Mimi Lizza led the Frairs (15-3) with 13 points and Micky Impellizeri had seven rebounds in her second game back since the accident. It occurred at the intersection of Route 110 and Wolf Hill Road last Thursday. Impellizeri and three other starters were sent to the hospital when their car was struck by another vehicle.

Brianna Harris (separated shoulder) returned to the lineup for the first time yesterday. She had seven points. Symone Kelly (back) should come back before season's end, Parham said. Kerrin Maurer (ankle, hip) is out for the year, the coach said.