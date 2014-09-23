Bank robbery leads to lockdown of Valley Stream elementary schools

All four elementary schools in the Valley Stream Union Free School District 13 were put on lockdown for roughly an hour Tuesday morning after an armed robbery of a Dime Savings Bank on Merrick Road in which the suspect fled, the school district said.

Students remained indoors during recess periods, but classes proceeded normally.

According to school officials, Nassau police declared at 11:50 a.m. there was no imminent threat to the schools.

Afternoon dismissals took place as usual.

A Nassau police spokesman said there has not been an arrest in the robbery and that the incident is still under investigation.