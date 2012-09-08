Barack Obama approval rating at 15-month high, poll says

President Barack Obama's job approval reached a 15-month high during the Democratic National Convention this week, according to a Gallup poll.

The poll, conducted Tuesday-Thursday and released Friday, found that 52 percent of Americans approve of the president's job performance, up 3 percentage points from the previous survey, conducted Monday-Wednesday. In the latest poll, 43 percent disapproved of the job Obama is doing, down from 45 percent.

Obama's job approval hadn't topped 50 percent in the Gallup survey since a poll conducted June 21-23. The latest approval numbers are the president's highest since a survey conducted May 29-June 1, 2011, in which Obama registered a 53 percent approval rating.

The bump in Obama's rating coincides with his party's nominating convention this week. Obama accepted the nomination in a speech Thursday night before heading to a campaign event Friday in New Hampshire where he discussed an unexpected slowdown in August job growth that could temper his momentum from the convention.

The poll released Friday has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points and is based on telephone interviews with about 1,500 adults.