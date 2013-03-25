Barclays Center to host Brooklyn's first award show

MTV's Video Music Awards will be held at Barclays Center this Aug. 25, marking the first time an annual awards show has taken place in Brooklyn. "Bravo to MTV on a decision that hits all the right notes and strikes all the right chords," bubbled Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz, who was orbited into borough-boostering heaven withn the announcement.

It is only fitting that the VMAs occur in Brooklyn, "a cultural Mecca -- the hippest, coolest place for young people across the country" and a borough which has proved crucial "in the careers of some of 2013's biggest bands, like Fun and The Lumineers," Markowitz said in a statement.

Markowitz said he was so thrilled he'd "probably get 'no sleep till Brooklyn' hosts the VMAs!"

Mayor Michael Bloomberg noted in a statement that the VMAs would bring jobs and money to the local economy.

The show was held in L.A. the last two years and was last in New York in 2009 at Radio City Musical Hall.

MTV has not yet announced a host for this year's show.