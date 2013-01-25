Barry Manilow postpones Broadway show opening

Barry Manilow postponed opening night of his "Manilow on Broadway" show Thursday after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

The "Can't Smile Without You" singer also postponed all his shows this weekend, on doctor's orders. "It turns out the only thing worse than hell and high water is bronchitis," the show's producers said in a statement Thursday. Opening night for "Manilow on Broadway" is now set for Tuesday at the St. James Theater and the show, which will feature Manilow and an eight-piece band tackling songs from throughout his career, will now run through at least March 2.

The show, the Brooklyn native's first return to Broadway since 1989, was originally supposed to run through Feb. 9, but was extended after strong demand for tickets.

Earlier this week, the stretch of West 44th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues in Manhattan in front of the theater, was renamed "Manilow Way" for the length of the show.