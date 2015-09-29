Baseball roundup

The Blue Jays edged closer to clinching the AL East title last night, getting Edwin Encarnacion's 36th homer and scoring a ninth-inning run to secure a 4-3 comeback victory over the Orioles in Baltimore.

Toronto's fifth straight victory and the Yankees' loss reduced the magic number for the division crown to two.

RBI singles by Ben Revere and Jose Bautista in the eighth tied the score at 3-3 for Toronto, and Justin Smoak's grounder drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth. "We can win any way possible," Smoak said. "This team is unbelievable. Guys fight to the end."

"Tip my hat to my guys," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "They hung around and made a run late."

Angels 5, A's 4: David Murphy hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and none out in the bottom of the ninth. Albert Pujols hit his 38th homer for the Angels.

Astros 3, Mariners 2: Chris Carter hit a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the top of the seventh. George Springer and Evan Gattis also homered for Houston.

Twins 4, Indians 2: Emergency starter Tommy Milone replaced an ill Phil Hughes and won it for visiting Minnesota. Hughes is one of the Twins players hit with a virus.

Tigers 7, Rangers 4: Justin Verlander gave up one run in six innings and Tyler Collins hit a three-run homer for visiting Detroit.

Cardinals 3, Pirates 0:Matt Carpenter raced home to break a scoreless tie in the ninth when two Pittsburgh outfielders mishandled Jon Jay's single, and Mark Reynolds followed with a two-run homer for visiting St. Louis.

Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty was carted off the field after a violent collision with teammate Peter Bourjos. The team said Piscotty has a head contusion and was taken to a hospital for observation.-- AP