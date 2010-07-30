Bay goes on disabled list

Just two weeks after they inserted Carlos Beltran into the lineup, the Mets officially lost another key piece of their outfield Friday. Leftfielder Jason Bay was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 26, because of the concussion he suffered July 23 in Los Angeles.

Bay still was experiencing headaches Friday a week after crashing into the bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium while making a second-inning catch. He had a three-run double later in that game and played the next two games before experiencing headaches on the flight back to New York.

Jesus Feliciano, who made his major-league debut with the Mets at age 31 on June 10, was called up to fill Bay's roster spot. Jerry Manuel said he is not looking to get Feliciano playing time at this point.

Manuel said he is unsure when Bay will return or whether he'll need a rehab assignment when he does.

"I'm hopeful that we'll hear in the next couple of days that he wakes up and doesn't have those symptoms," Manuel said. "I don't know how it works. I don't know how long that could be. There will be a period of no activity. I think the length of that period will determine whether or not he'll need a rehab game or anything like that. I don't even have a period set out that if he misses this, he'll need that. I think he'll let us know or the hierarchy will determine that."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

Frank Cashen, Dwight Gooden, Davey Johnson and Darryl Strawberry - the Mets' Hall of Fame Class of 2010 - will join several Hall of Famers at a luncheon Saturday at Citi Field . . . Jose Reyes extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single to left in the first inning Friday night . . . Toronto acquired Mets minor-league first baseman Mike Jacobs for a player to be named . . . Colts All-Pro tight end Dallas Clark and Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez took batting practice before the game with David Wright and Jeff Francoeur. Clark, an Iowa native, grew up a Mets fan.