Bay Shore LIRR's rooster, Roger, finds new home with hens

The rooster of the Bay Shore LIRR station, known affectionately by local residents as Roger, has flown the coop — with a little help from social media.

On Aug. 14, Roger was rescued from his railroad residence and transported to his new home at the Red Robin Song Animal Sanctuary in upstate West Lebanon. The rescue was coordinated through the Facebook group Vegans With Chickens.

“Roger needed a place where he was going to be safe,” said Nicole Kutun, a vegan animal activist from Woodstock who spearheaded Roger’s rescue. “Roosters really need to be with a flock — when they make those bonds with other chickens, they’re bonds for life.”

Kutun and two other volunteers traveled to the Bay Shore station, caught Roger by throwing a net over him and placed him in a carrier.

Jeff Redd, owner of Red Robin Song Animal Sanctuary, volunteered to take the rooster after seeing Roger’s story posted in the Facebook group. Redd and his wife, Lisa Robinson-Redd, live on the property, where they operate a vegan bed-and-breakfast.

Kutun brought Roger to the sanctuary, where he is now the only rooster among the 35 animals. He lives comfortably as the lone rooster with a group of hens.

“He’s doing great, he settled in just fine,” Redd said. “He seems to be pretty happy.”