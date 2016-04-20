Bay Shore pitcher Damian Fanduiz beats Northport

Bay Shore righthander Damian Fanduiz carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning. With his pitch count climbing, Mike Herbst considered pulling the hard-throwing junior.

“I thought, ‘What’s the difference between 104 and 115?’ and he was in a groove,” Herbst said Tuesday. “How many times does a kid get the chance to throw a no-hitter in high school? So I gave him the shot.”

Fanduiz walked leadoff man Matt Lindley before Northport’s Nick Curcio lined a 2-and-2 fastball into leftfield to break up the no-hit bid. “I got the pitch up a little bit,” Fanduiz said. “I was happy that we won and Coach had the confidence to let me finish.”

The day belonged to Fanduiz and the Bay Shore offense. Fanduiz cruised through the first six innings, striking out nine, for the Marauders, who built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-3 road win. He struck out the side in the third and at one point fanned five of seven batters.

“He had them swinging at pitches up in the zone,” Herbst said. “He has late life on his fastball and throws a natural cutter. He had tremendous offensive support and that made it easier for him to settle in.”

Bay Shore leadoff hitter Kevin Otto singled, stole second and scored on a groundout for the 1-0 first-inning lead.

Northport (7-3) tied it in the bottom of the first. Curcio led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch. Frank Stola fouled off three two-strike pitches before he raked a deep line drive to leftfield for a sacrifice fly.

Bay Shore scored three unearned runs in the third for a 4-1 lead. With runners at second and third and two outs, Joe Chionchio lined a two-run single to rightfield for the 3-1 lead. Mike Livorio singled sharply to center for the three-run lead.

The Marauders played small ball to add a run in the fourth. Charlie Dunn was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Joe Reilly and scored when Kevin Otto ripped a single to right for the 5-1 lead.

It was Otto’s speed that helped the Marauders pad the lead in the seventh. He legged out an infield hit, stole second and advanced to third when a foul pop was caught and the player stepped into dead-ball territory.

“Our assistant coach Esposito says I’m a sparkplug for the offense and I like that role,” Otto said. “It gets us going.”

Bay Shore is going places. The Marauders are 7-1 in Suffolk III and in sole possession of first place.