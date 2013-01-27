Bay Shore wins 23rd consecutive league title

Names and faces may change, but one thing has stayed the same for two decades -- the girls in the maroon Bay Shore track suits win championships.

That train of success doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon, either. The team won it's 23rd consecutive league title yesterday at the League II championships at Suffolk CC-Brentwood.

Bay Shore won three events on its way to 108 points.

Jacqueline Anderson won the 600 meters in 1 minute, 41.98 seconds. Her teammate, senior Cynthia Del Core finished second, clocking 1:43.78.

"The 600 is so short that you don't have a lot of time to think -- you just have to go out and run it," Anderson said. "On the second lap, I realized that I had a little more energy than I thought and I decided not to hold back."

Freshman Aviana Goode won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.88 seconds. As she approached the third hurdle, Goode turned on her jets.

"I'm just thinking, 'go fast, be quick, jump, and win,' " she said.

Junior Imani McGhee won the long jump, flying 17 feet, 91/2 inches.

Nailah Braxton placed third in the 55-hurdles, finishing in 9.35 seconds. A senior, she knows what its like to carry the torch for a program that's had nothing but success for as long as she's been alive.

"It's a great legacy to follow," she said. "When we walk into a track meet, everyone else says 'Bay Shore is here. They're so good'. I think that inspires us. We want to live up to what other people on the team have done in the past."

They also don't want to be part of the team that stops the streak. So far, they have nothing to worry about.