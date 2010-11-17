Bears' 'D' will be too much for Thigpen

BEARS (6-3) at DOLPHINS (5-4)

Line: Dolphins by 11/2

Over/Under: 40

TV-Radio: NFL Network, radio (WFAN, jip), 8:20 p.m.

When you think about the top teams in the NFC, the Bears are probably not one of the top clubs that come to mind (my list, in no order, would be: Falcons, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Packers, and Buccaneers). But the Bears certainly have the defense and special teams to be considered an NFC contender. Obviously, the question is their offense. If QB Jay Cutler gets time and protection, he looks very good. But when he's pressured, and knocked down a few times, he looks very ordinary. The Dolphins gutted out a tough win against the Titans on Sunday despite losing their top two QBs named Chad: Pennington (shoulder) and Henne (leg). The weather might be great in Miami in November, but the Dolphins are not. They are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 November home games. Best of luck to Miami's probable starting QB Tyler Thigpen vs. the Bears' 'D'. The pick: Bears.

Tom Rock: Dolphins

Bob Glauber: Bears

Roderick Boone: Dolphins