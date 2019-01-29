Reporter asks Bill Belichick for selfie during Super Bowl press conference

Bill Belichick seemed to be in a good mood at his Super Bowl press conference Tuesday, but he drew the line when a Boston radio reporter asked if he could take a selfie with him.

The man posed it as “a unique question,” to which Belichick responded, “great.” But then the reporter asked if he could “come up there” and take a selfie. Belichick smiled, and said, “Yeah, we’ll get that later, all right.”

The reporter the asked if he could just stand in front of the podium and Belichick could wave. A moderator ended it there and said, “next question.”