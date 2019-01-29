News

Reporter asks Bill Belichick for selfie during Super Bowl press conference

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks with members of the...

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks with members of the media during a news conference Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

Bill Belichick seemed to be in a good mood at his Super Bowl press conference Tuesday, but he drew the line when a Boston radio reporter asked if he could take a selfie with him.

The man posed it as “a unique question,” to which Belichick responded, “great.” But then the reporter asked if he could “come up there” and take a selfie. Belichick smiled, and said, “Yeah, we’ll get that later, all right.”

The reporter the asked if he could just stand in front of the podium and Belichick could wave. A moderator ended it there and said, “next question.”

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?