Bellissimo, Sanchez team up to lift Rocky Point with 22 seconds left

The play on which Christina Bellissimo scored the winning goal was . . . well, bellissimo.

In other words, a thing of beauty.

Madison Sanchez dodged inside, saw a double team coming, and sent a pass outside to Bellissimo. She fired from six meters out and scored the winner with 22 seconds remaining to lift Rocky Point to a 9-8 win over Harborfields in a Division II girls lacrosse game Thursday.

“It was a beautiful pass,” Rocky Point coach Dan Spallina said. “Maddie draws that double, and the amount of success we have passing out of the double correlates to what our record is. Christina catches the ball, had tons of room and fires away.”

It was the second goal of the game for Bellissimo, a midfielder bound for Stony Brook University. She also won four draw controls.

“She’s our do-it-all kid,” Spallina said. “She flexed her muscles on both sides of the field.”

As did Sanchez, who finished with a goal, three assists, and six draw controls. Sara Giammarella had three caused turnovers, and Brianna Lamoureux had two goals and three draw controls. Christina Ferrara scored three goals, one of which gave Rocky Point a 6-2 lead late in the first half.

Spallina said Harborfields (8-4) won draw controls in the second half and improved their shot placement to erase the deficit. Grace Zagaja, who had three goals and an assist, scored with 1:39 left in the game to pull Harborfields even at 8.

But Rocky Point, which improved to 9-3 after going 6-8 last season, responded.

“My kids are growing,” Spallina said. “We are pretty comfortable with games coming down to the end, where in years past, we really weren’t. If we keep growing as a team, there’s no reason why our girls can’t get to where they want to be in the big game.”