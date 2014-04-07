Bellport budget would hike taxes 14 percent

The Bellport Village Board is expected to vote Monday night on a $4.5 million budget that would raise taxes an average of 14 percent.

Mayor Ray Fell said repairs and improvements to village buildings and roads contributed to a 4.6 percent increase in the proposed 2014-15 budget. The spending hike would push the average tax bill to $1,368 next year, from $1,200 this year, Fell said.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held during a meeting tonight at 7 at the village community center at 4 Bell St. The board will vote on the budget after the hearing, Fell said.

The board previously had voted unanimously to approve a resolution allowing it to exceed the state cap on tax levy increases, Fell said.

The village must borrow $500,000 for repairs to village facilities damaged by superstorm Sandy, Fell said. He said village officials expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse some of the funds.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition, wood gutters on Village Hall must be repaired, and the community center needs a new $20,000 roof. The village has budgeted $300,000 for road and sidewalk repairs, and an another $300,000 to replace a bulkhead at the village golf course.

The village also owes $28,000 next year to lease a highway truck, Fell said.