Bellport park repairs to be discussed

A public discussion of planned repairs at Bellport Memorial Park is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the village Community Center, 4 Bell St.

Village residents will be invited to suggest amenities at the park, which was flooded by superstorm Sandy. John Beitel, a Bellport landscape designer, is expected to display his plans for park repairs, including regrading the lawn, planting new grass and trees, and moving an elevating a World War II cannon.

Village officials also plan to replace a gazebo that was destroyed by the Oct. 29, 2012, storm.

Mayor Ray Fell has estimated that the storm caused about $2 million in damage to the park, and village docks and marinas. Most of the cost of repairs is expected to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fell has said.

The village also plans to repair cracks in a bandstand that were not related to the storm. At a village board meeting Monday, Trustee Mike Ferrigno said the bandshell, which had been part of a hotel built in the 1800s, "has gotten tired over the years."