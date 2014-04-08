Ben and Jerry’s giving away free ice cream today

What’s better than ice cream? Free ice cream!

Ben and Jerry’s stores across the country, including the two on Long Island, are giving away free scoops today to mark the 36th anniversary of the company’s first store opening in Burlington, Vt.

The Main Street Sweets and Ben and Jerry’s store at 121 Main St. in Westhampton Beach, and the Ben and Jerry’s store at 298 Main St. in Huntington Village will both serve up single-scoop cones and cups of any flavor in the store from noon to 8 p.m.

At the Huntington Village store, owner Eileen Kelly said she typically serves up between 6,000 and 7,000 cones on this day. This will be her eighth year participating in the promotion.

Toni Piazza, manager of the Westhampton location, said the shop gave away more than 3,500 cones during its first Free Cone Day last year.

“It was nonstop,” she said. “There was a line down the road.”

She said she hopes to give away even more today.

“It’s a way for Ben and Jerry’s to say ‘thank you’ for all the customers we have had in the past,” she said. “It’s exciting and I really enjoy doing it for the community."