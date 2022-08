Bestsellers: 'Rembrandt' is a master

A list of national bestsellers compiled by Publishers Weekly for the week ending Aug. 1.

HARDCOVER - FICTION

1. THE REMBRANDT AFFAIR, by Daniel Silva (Putnam)

2. THE GIRL WHO KICKED THE HORNET'S NEST, by Stieg Larsson (Knopf)

3. THE HELP, by Kathryn Stockett (Putnam / Amy Einhorn)

4. FLY AWAY HOME, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

5. PRIVATE, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

6. THE SEARCH, by Nora Roberts (Putnam)

7. SIZZLING SIXTEEN, by Janet Evanovich (St. Martin's)

8. THE GLASS RAINBOW, by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

9. THE OVERTON WINDOW, by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions)

10. THE LION, by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. WOMEN FOOD AND GOD, by Geneen Roth (Scribner)

2. THE OBAMA DIARIES, by Laura Ingraham (Threshold)

3. -- MY DAD SAYS, by Justin Halpern (It Books)

4. COMING BACK STRONGER, by Drew Brees with Chris Fabry (Tyndale)

5. MEDIUM RAW, by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco)

6. THE BIG SHORT, by Michael Lewis (Norton)

7. CHELSEA CHELSEA BANG BANG, by Chelsea Handler (Grand Central)

8. SLIDING INTO HOME, by Kendra Wilkinson (Gallery)

9. DELIVERING HAPPINESS, by Tony Hsieh (Business Plus)

10. EMPIRE OF THE SUMMER MOON, by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner)

PAPERBACK

1. THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO, by Stieg Larsson (Vintage)

2. EAT PRAY LOVE, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penguin)

3. THE GIRL WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE, by Stieg Larsson (Vintage)

4. LITTLE BEE, by Chris Cleave (Simon & Schuster)

5. ONE DAY, by David Nicholls (Vintage)

6. UNDER THE DOME, by Stephen King (Pocket)

7. BEST FRIENDS FOREVER, by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square Press)

8. THREE CUPS OF TEA, by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin (Penguin)

9. CUTTING FOR STONE, by Abraham Verghese (Vintage)

10. SWIMSUIT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)