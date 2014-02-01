Bethpage gymnastics' Rhatigan wins 200th

You can't just rack up wins willy nilly in high school gymnastics. Even on the best of years, the most you'll get is 10 or so, depending on schedule and powers that be. And in a sport as capricious as this one, not every year can be the best of years.

Which is why Bethpage coach Kim Rhatigan's success is all the more impressive.

Rhatigan collected the 200th victory in her 24 year career, helping lead Bethpage to its second straight Conference I title and second straight undefeated season in a 168.0-163.3 win over Sewanhaka District on Friday.

Sarah Ciresi won the all-around with a 35.3, taking beam with a 9.0 and bars with a 9.1. Alyssa Firth continued on her red-hot streak, with a 35.0, including a 9.2 on floor. Sewanhaka's Stephanie Jennings was third with a 34.85, along with a 9.3 for first on vault.

"I'm so proud to be part of the program I'm passionate about...and I've been very blessed with talented athletes," Rhatigan said. "It crept up really fast. The girls have fun, and my goal as a coach has always been to make it fun."