Bethpage's Greg Gerber shares 1,000-point moment with dad

Greg Gerber needed to thank someone. And he didn't wait.

The Bethpage senior forward scored his 1,000th career point during the fourth quarter of a boys basketball game against Floral Park last Friday. A timeout was called three possessions later to acknowledge the milestone, and Gerber was handed a plaque and a commemorative ball. He didn't hold the ball for long, though.

During the timeout, Gerber walked toward where his father, Dan, was sitting and gave him the ball.

"He said he was so extremely proud of me when I handed him the ball," Gerber said. "I told him we did it because it wasn't just me. He taught me everything. We bonded over the years and that moment was special for me because of him. I don't think he's ever missed one of my games."

Gerber scored 20 points in that game, a 70-60 loss. With the milestone behind him, the four-year varsity starter ended the regular season with 27 points against Lynbrook on Saturday and 26 points against Island Trees on Monday night. Bethpage (10-4) won both Conference A-III games.

The points, honors and attention all have been nice, Gerber said, but there's one thing missing that he would like to have this week.

"I never won a playoff game," said Gerber, who is averaging 23 points and eight rebounds. "My dad always made me play with bigger, older and stronger kids. The idea was to keep pushing and be better than the last day. So it's kind of the same attitude heading into the playoffs."