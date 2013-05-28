Bicyclist, 74, struck, killed in Brooklyn

A man riding a bicycle on a Brooklyn street just after noon Monday was struck and killed by an SUV, police said.

Mai Zhang, 74, of 53 Bay 26th St., Brooklyn, was traveling south on Bay 26th Street in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn. An investigation determined Zhang was struck by a 2013 Nissan Murano traveling west on Benson Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Murano remained on scene and there appears to be no criminality. A police spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.