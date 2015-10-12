Bills activate former Jet Ikemefuna Enemkpali

The Buffalo Bills activated defensive end Ikemefuna Enemkpali to fill a roster spot because running back Cierre Wood will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Enemkpali finished serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's player personal conduct policy. Enemkpali was suspended for a punch that broke the jaw of Jets quarterback Geno Smith during a locker room altercation in Aug.

The Bills, who claimed Enemkpali on waivers, were granted a one-week roster exemption and had until yesterday to activate or cut the player.

Luck returns to practice

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was a full participant in yesterday's practice for the first time in two weeks, though his availability for this weekend's showdown with the Patriots remains unknown. Luck is still day-to-day with a sore right shoulder and had been limited in practice. "It feels better every day," Luck said. "It was good to go through practice without limitations in a sense, get out there and throw. It's feeling better." Indy could use Luck this week when the Colts (3-2) host defending Super Bowl champion New England (4-0) on Sunday night.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Report: Cards ink Freeney

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Cardinals have signed outside linebacker Dwight Freeney, 35, to a one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the signing had not yet been officially announced by the club. The move comes after the Cardinals' top outside pass rusher, Alex Okafor, went down with a calf injury Sunday.

Season ends for Charles

Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. The star running back hurt his knee in Sunday's loss to Chicago. An MRI yesterday confirmed the tear. Charles tore the ACL in his other knee four years ago, missing most of the season. -- AP