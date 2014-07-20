Billy Joel battles Jones Beach in That's SO Long Island championship

Does Billy Joel or Jones Beach best represent Long Island?

There's only a few hours left to cast your votes in the championship round of our "That's SO Long Island" tournament. Is the man who croons about walking on the beach (beside that old hotel) or the sandy beach itself is more quintessentially Long Island?

The competition ends at 5 p.m. Sunday. Vote at newsday.com/tsli.

(Mobile readers: Use the link above to cast your votes.)

With less than three hours left, Joel was in the lead by about 800 votes. He has been the front-runner throughout the competition, dominating every one of his opponents -- from Rosie O'Donnell to Billy Crystal. He even silenced Jones Beach concerts in the last round, winning by more than 2,000 votes.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Don't count out Jones Beach though. It has pulled off some surprising wins, including turning the lights out on the Montauk Lighthouse's run in the tournament, and creaming Long Islanders' beloved bagels in the previous round.

The final round of the tournament started Wednesday night and will continue until Sunday at 5 p.m. You can vote once every 24 hours from each of your devices.

The tournament champion and the winner of your reader predictions contest will be revealed on Monday, July 21.