Bloomberg aide leaves City Hall for Citigroup

A close confidant of Mayor Michael Bloomberg is leaving City Hall to oversee communications at Citigroup Inc.

Ed Skyler is the second deputy mayor to leave the administration that entered its third term. Kevin Sheekey recently announced he would go.

Skyler rose quickly through the ranks. He was Bloomberg's campaign spokesman in 2001, his spokesman during his first term and deputy mayor in his second term. He is the youngest and one of the most powerful members of Bloomberg's inner circle. Skyler, who's 36, assisted Bloomberg in managing the police department, fire department, budget office and labor relations.

He directly oversaw the mayor's environmental agenda, transportation and buildings departments and the Taxi and Limousine Commission, among others.

At Citigroup, Skyler will also share leadership on government affairs and investor relations. - AP