Bodegas to big biz: A film on Hispanic markets

The largely untold story of Hispanic businesses on Long Island and across the country is to get an airing through a film by a Long Island documentary-maker who has teamed up with The Hispanic Network, a business development firm, on a project to explore everything from bodegas to booming companies.

Greenlawn-based documentary-maker Ron Rudaitis and Maria Morales-Prieto, president of The Hispanic Network, have agreed to work on the film, to be called "Bodegas to Big Business: The Hispanic Market in America." Rudaitis said the film should be ready for release in 2012. Filming will be done on Long Island as well as in California, Texas and Florida, and the film will be distributed through public-television stations, he said.

Rudaitis, whose film credits include "Farming the Future: Farm Life on Long Island," and "The Cuban Americans," said he has been thinking about making a film about Hispanic businesses for years.

"The theme is to explore the burgeoning Hispanic market," Rudaitis said. Morales-Prieto said the pair are lining up backers. "I don't see any large corporation not wanting to be a part of it," she said.