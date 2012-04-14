Boden, Fehmel lead SWR girls lacrosse win

Let's make this clear from the get-go: Shoreham-Wading River really wants to reclaim its crown.

Friday's 11-5 win over Class B and Division II rival Eastport-South Manor? That was step one.

The Wildcats, Class C champions from 2005 to 2010, found themselves in Class B last year, but with a return to their old stamping grounds this year, Shoreham, led by Katie Boden and Alex Fehmel, is doing a pretty good job at making a statement against old foes.

"Being in Class B [last year] gave us a lot of experience," said Boden, who scored all four of her goals in an 8-5 first half. "Since we came back down, we're hungry."

The Wildcats (5-0) shut out ESM in the second half and went ahead for good when Shannon Rosati's free-position score with 9:34 left in the first gave them the 5-4 lead. Back-to-back goals by Boden and Fehmel (an overhand blast from 15 yards) gave the Wildcats a 7-4 advantage with 6:03 left in the first half.

Dakota Mason's score with 5:10 left drew the Sharks to within 7-5, but Jessica Angerman's goal on Boden's feed gave the Wildcats a three-goal lead at the half.

"Last year, we went to overtime with ESM, and we really didn't want it to happen again," Fehmel said. "The key was possession. We worked really well together. We talk a lot on defense and I was calling out jersey numbers of who I was going to pass it to."

Alyssa Fleming paced the defense with six forced turnovers and nine draw controls. Shoreham won 12 of 19. The Sharks (5-1) struggled to keep pace in the second half while Shoreham, which had effectively contained national under-19 midfielder Dene' DiMartino, scored three more times.

Between the forced turnovers and the draw controls, Fleming said, "we were working really well together . . . and hey, we kept them scoreless in the second half. I guess we did a good job."