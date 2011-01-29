Bowling beat: For Tuskan, team's the thing

Eddy Tuskan has already earned an invite to the boys bowling state tournament in Syracuse. Yet he's hoping not to accept that particular invitation.

"I am bowling in Syracuse in March, but I don't plan on bowling as an individual," the East Islip senior said. "I want us to win states as a team over the individual stuff."

After earning a bye in the first round and defeating his teammate and best friend Joe Fischer in the semifinals, Tuskan came from behind to edge Central Islip's Matt Digiantomasso, 218-213, to win the Suffolk singles tournament on Jan. 21 and clinch a spot on the Suffolk All-Star team. The remaining five spots on the team, which will compete at the state tournament on March 6, will be filled by the bowlers with the top five averages in the county at season's end.

With one match to play, East Islip has two bowlers in the top five who are slated to join Tuskan as an All-Star. Bobby Martin is third best with a 222.46 and Joe Griffin is right behind him with a 222.27.

But should the Redmen, who have a Long Island-best team average of 1,081.1, win the county tournament this Saturday, each bowler must forfeit his spot as an All-Star in order to compete as a team for the state championship March 5. It's a surrender Tuskan and his teammates will gladly make.

"The number one mission is to win as a team," East Islip coach Rick Papandrea said. "That's what we've been striving for. We have that mission every year. I hate to say it but it's kind of like the Yankees. Every year we set that goal because if you don't set that goal you are never going to hit it."