Bowling beat: Middle Country rolling

Middle Country rolling

The perennial powers will have to be on their toes come counties, because Middle Country is on their heels. The girls bowling team is 15-0, has clinched League II and their 188.52 team average is second best in Suffolk.

Middle Country has won 23 straight league matches dating to last season. "I think our high point is the fact that I can't think of one in particular," coach Mandy Dominguez said. "We've been so consistent. We've just been getting better and better in the last two years and that says something about their dedication."

It's also a testament to the talent. Dominguez says the team is buoyed by the leadership of seniors Eva Bardun and Nicole DeSimone. But it's young standouts like Melissa Sherwin and Kelly Skalacki who'll have them in contention for a while.

Sherwin, a freshman, leads with a 192.07 average and Skalacki, an eighth-grader, is second at 190.82.

The team went 10-5 last year, including eight straight wins to end the regular season and a third-place finish in the counties.

"They've been able to bowl better this year away from Centereach Lanes," Dominguez said. "A lot of times bowlers, when they go to another house, they struggle. That happened a lot last year. But with more experience, they've gotten better at picking different balls depending on the conditions and they're constantly thinking about adjustments. We've come a long way."

The counties are often a crapshoot, Dominguez said, but two things promised from his squad are effort and noise.

"We're very enthusiastic," he said. "I'm sure we'll be the loudest group in the building." Sisters galore

Call it "Sister-Sister Act." Bethpage's two sets of sisters, the Rosenhecks and the Ferraros, led the Eagles (12-0) to a 567-607, 642-623, 688-651 victory over Farmingdale to clinch the Conference III title on Thursday. Sarah Rosenheck, a senior, bowled a 223 in Game 3 of a 575 series and Rebecca, a seventh-grader, shot a 145 in Game 1. Katie Ferraro, a junior, rolled a 480 series and seventh-grader Elizabeth had a 469.