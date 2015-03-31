Boys lacrosse rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Smithtown East (2-0): Two games into the season and Brian Willetts already has 11 goals and four assists. Yes, really. The Bulls, who won the Suffolk Class A title last year, haven't missed a beat and passed a big test with a 12-10 win against Half Hollow Hills West. They're powered by not one, not two, but three faceoff specialists in Gerard Arceri, Steven Cuccurullo and Ryan Herber. The trio won 20 out of 23 faceoffs in the opener against East Islip.

2. Syosset (5-0): There may not be a better scoring duo than Alex Concannon (11 goals, 10 assists) and Mac O'Keefe (12 goals, five assists). Add in other key components like Mike Elardo, Michael Hatzopolos and Lucas Cotler and it's easy to see how the Braves have been able to beat perennial playoff contenders Garden City, Cold Spring Harbor, Farmingdale, South Side and Northport.

3. Massapequa (3-0): The defending Long Island Class AA champions are off to a better start than last year's team. For the first time in 10 seasons, the Chiefs defeated Chaminade in the teams' annual early-season battle. Ryan Tierney led the way in the 13-11 win with four goals.

4. St. Anthony's (0-0): The Friars will open the season Tuesday against Holy Trinity. Coach Keith Wieczorek said this year's attack unit could be the best the program has had "in at least five or six years." Senior attack Mike Laviano could have a big season after battling injuries the last two seasons.

5. Chaminade (1-1): The Flyers lost their opener to Massapequa but responded with an 8-5 win against West Islip behind breakout candidate Brendan Kearins' three goals and two assists.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. Ward Melville (1-0): When Dan Bucaro, who is viewed by many as one of the country's best attacks, is on your team, it's easy to get overlooked. Jake McCulloch scored 36 goals last season and could score more this season. He had three goals in the opener against Sachem East.

7. Lynbrook (3-0): Ask any coach in Nassau if the Owls have enough to repeat as Class B champs and you'll likely get this answer: "Yes." Eddie Bouhall and Zach Barrett can cover all types of offensive players. The Owls' defense has allowed an average of six goals per game.

8. Garden City (2-1): After giving Syosset a good fight (the Trojans lost, 9-7, in the opener for both teams), Garden City responded with a very good win against a talented St. Paul's team from Maryland. The Trojans are young on offense, but they're mighty talented.

9. Smithtown West (2-0): Jimmy Caddigan is poised for a breakout season after being a role player on last year's team. He has six goals and three assists already. Many predicted the team to have a down season, but the Bulls got a big win over Half Hollow Hills West.

10. Sachem North (3-0): The Flaming Arrows have arguably the best goalie on Long Island in Jacob Giacalone. Sophomore James Avanzato, who is verbally committed to Maryland, is off to a hot start with four goals and eight assists. The team's first real test is Wednesday against Ward Melville.