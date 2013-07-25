Bradley Wright-Phillips signs with New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have signed English forward Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The Major League Soccer team announced the signing of the former Manchester City player on Wednesday.

Wright-Phillips' career started in 2004, when he graduated from Manchester City's academy and played for the Premiership side until 2006. The 28-year-old then moved to Southampton, where he scored 22 goals in 111 games. He has also played for Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic and most recently at Brentford on loan, where he had five goals in 15 matches.

"Since Bradley's potential was first recognized by Manchester City and the England's Under-20 side, he has proved to be a goal scorer of note, whether playing up front or as a winger," Red Bulls Sporting Director Andy Roxburgh said.