Super Bowl LIII: After multiple moves, Brandin Cooks has a future with Rams, Scott McVay says

BUCKHEAD, Ga. – Brandin Cooks has been on the move the past two offseasons. The former first-round pick of the Saints was traded to the Patriots prior to the 2017 season, then traded to the Rams prior to the 2018 season. It doesn’t sound like he needs to worry about relocating this year.

“Love that guy and you can’t say enough good things about Brandin Cooks,” Rams coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday. “And I can promise you this: We’re not trading him.”

Cooks has had at least 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns in each of the past four seasons, which makes it strange that teams are so willing to part ways with him. Both the Saints and Patriots received first-round picks as compensation, so Cooks took the trades as compliments. He also appreciates the chance to have played with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and now Jared Goff as his quarterbacks.

"Every single time I was moved to a special team, and for a first-round pick, so it wasn't hard at all for me,” he said of being passed around the NFL. “There is no doubt in my mind that I've been blessed to play this game at a high level.”