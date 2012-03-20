Breakfast recipes for dinner

I'm a baker, so it's no surprise that waffles are my preferred breakfast food. After all, they're baked on the countertop and contain my favorite ingredients: eggs, butter, flour and sugar.

I don't often have time to enjoy them on weekday mornings, while I'm packing lunchboxes and walking the dog and screaming at the children to get into the car so I can drive them to school. So I wait until dinnertime to pull out the waffle iron. Waffles stuffed with ham and cheese are quick (20 minutes, start to finish), convenient and comforting. Supplemented by a green salad and maybe some tomato soup, they become a balanced evening meal.

In the morning, I use buttermilk to add a tangy flavor to my batter, but for nighttime waffles, I break out the beer. Lager-style beer is not only traditional (that's how they make them in Belgium, folks), but it gives waffles a delicious, yeasty aroma and a light, bubbly crumb. Bring the beer (as well as the milk) to room temperature and be gentle when you stir the liquids into the dry ingredients, mixing just enough to moisten the flour and taking care not to beat the bubbles out of the brew.

For a crisp exterior, heat your iron to the highest setting. Even extra-thick Belgian waffles will cook through quickly, so you want the grids to be superheated for a nicely browned exterior. If your waffle iron is old, you may have to grease its grids with nonstick cooking spray before adding the batter. If you've purchased your iron in the past 10 years, it probably has a nonstick surface, and you can skip this step.

For the best ham-and-cheese flavor, place these ingredients between layers of batter. Use a spatula to spread some batter across the grids, arrange the cheese and ham, then spread more batter on top. Close the waffle iron and, whatever you do, don't open it for at least 4 minutes. There is nothing so tragic in waffle cookery as a torn waffle that results from lifting the lid when the waffles are not quite set. As your waffles bake, you will see steam pouring from the space between the top and bottom grids. Only when the steam subsides, signaling that your waffles have solidified, is it safe to take a look.

To complete the meal, you can go the salad-and-tomato-soup route, or you can serve your ham-and-cheese waffles with pan-fried chicken fingers and apricot mustard (made with 1 cup of apricot jam and 1/4 cup of grainy mustard). Yum. I know what I'm making for dinner tonight.

BEER BATTER HAM-AND-CHEESE WAFFLES

I use my Belgian waffle maker to make these large, fluffy ham-and-cheese waffles, but a regular waffle iron will work fine. For the thinner waffles (you'll also get more than 6), use shredded cheese instead of sliced.

1 1/2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup room-temperature lager-style beer

1/2 cup room-temperature milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Nonstick cooking spray (optional)

6 slices Cheddar cheese or 6 ounces grated cheese

4 ounces ham, thinly sliced and finely chopped

1. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar in a large mixing bowl.

2. Pour beer, milk, egg and butter into flour mixture. Stir until just moistened (do not overmix).

3. Heat waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray, if necessary. Pour enough batter onto the grids to just cover them. Place a slice of cheese on top of each large square and sprinkle with ham. Pour on more batter to just cover cheese and ham, spreading to edges of iron with a spatula. Cook until golden, 4 to 6 minutes. Keep warm on a platter in a preheated, 200-degree oven. Repeat with remaining batter and serve. Makes 6 large waffles.

Did you ever try ...

It is possible to eat breakfast for dinner every night. Here are some ideas to tempt you:

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

Cut some country bread into 1-inch slices, insert a paring knife into each slice to make a pocket, and stuff each pocket with 1 to 1½ ounces goat cheese. Dip the slices in lightly beaten egg and a little milk. Melt some butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook, turning once, until the bread is golden brown on both sides and the cheese is melted. Serve with berries or jam. Alternatively, stuff the bread with shredded Cheddar cheese, cook, and top with apple slices sauteed in butter and brown sugar.

DINNER FRITTATA

Pour 6 eggs, lightly beaten with 1/2 teaspoon salt, into a 10-inch nonstick skillet. Scatter cooked vegetables (chopped onion, red bell pepper, frozen spinach that you've thawed and squeezed dry) over eggs along with some cooked and crumbled sausage or bacon. Cover, turn the heat to low, and cook until frittata is mostly set but still a little wet on top. Place pan under broiler until top is puffed and browned, 1to 2 minutes. Loosen from pan by sliding a thin metal spatula underneath, and slide frittata onto a platter. Let stand 10 minutes, slice and serve.

POTATO PANCAKES OR ROSTI

Boil 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes until just tender, drain and cool completely. Peel potatoes and grate them on the largest holes of a grater. Toss with salt and pepper. Melt 11/2 tablespoons of butter in a 10-inch skillet and spread grated potatoes evenly across the bottom of the skillet. Cook on medium-low until the underside of the pancake is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Slide onto a plate and invert onto another plate. Melt another 11/2 tablespoons of butter in the skillet, slide the pancake back in, golden side up, and continue to cook until second side is golden. Slide onto a platter, slice into wedges and serve with sour cream and smoked salmon.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

Brush corn tortillas on both sides with a little olive oil, crisp them up on a baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Top each tortilla with a fried egg and some shredded Jack or mozzarella cheese, broil for a few minutes to melt the cheese, and top with salsa.

CHEESY GRITS WITH TURKEY SAUSAGE

Bring 4 cups milk to boil over medium-high heat in a nonstick pot. Slowly whisk in 1 cup yellow cornmeal and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and turn the heat to low, lifting the lid and whisking occasionally, until grits are cooked, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter and then 4 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese until melted. Spoon into shallow bowls and top with pan-fried or broiled turkey sausages.