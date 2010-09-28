Breast cancer resources
Adelphi University NY Statewide Support Program
(800) 877-8077
Web site
Offers a toll-free breast cancer hotline staffed by trained volunteers, as well as a broad range of support groups and a comprehensive counseling program (for individuals and families).
Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition
(631) 539-8862
Web site
Aims to raise awareness, fund research and provide patient education, services and support.
Breast Cancer Help, Inc.
(631) 675-9003
Web site
Encourages towns to conduct mapping surveys to better understand the relationship between breast cancer and the environment, provides support for patients and survivors, and runs the Long Island Cancer Help & Wellness Center, which provides programs for patients and survivors focused on improving quality of life and treating body, mind and spirit.
Brentwood/Bay Shore Breast Cancer Coalition
(631) 273-9252
Web site
Helps low-income women get access to high-quality diagnostic options and treatment.
Cancer Services Program of Eastern Suffolk County
(631) 548-6320
Web site
Provides low-cost or free mammography services for uninsured women.
Great Neck Breast Cancer Coalition
(516) 829-1139
Web site
Offers support for patients, educates people about possible environmental triggers and donates breast cancer-related books to local libraries.
Huntington Breast Cancer Action Coalition
(631) 547-1518
Web site
Provides alternative therapies (such as massage therapy and acupuncture), publishes a newsletter, and offers assistance, such as medical transportation, to patients undergoing treatment.
Islip Breast Cancer Coalition
(631) 968-7424
Web site
Provides services, such as transportation and childcare, while patients undergo treatment, and offers support groups for patients.
Long Beach Breast Cancer Coalition
(516) 897-1344
Web site
Promotes awareness through community outreach, advocates for increased funding for research, and helps patients get access to screening and treatment.
Nassau Health Care Corporation Breast & Cervical Screening Program
(516) 572-3300
Provides low-cost or free mammography services to uninsured women.
New York State Breast Cancer Support and Education Network
Web site
Aggregates news from more than 20 community-based, cancer-related service organizations and offers a comprehensive list of web-based resources, including links to online research journals and groups providing financial assistance to patients.
North Fork Breast Health Coalition
(631) 208-8889
Web site
Provides financial assistance to residents undergoing treatment and educates women about the importance of breast self-exams and annual mammograms. Sisters United in Health/
Hermanas Unidas En La Salud
(516) 750-2625
(800) 559-6348
Provides information and services, including access to low-cost or free breast cancer screening, to Nassau County Latina and African-American women.
South Fork Breast Health Coalition
(631) 726-8606
Web site
Educates women about the importance of early detection and provides resources, such as transportation and financial assistance, to help patients handle stress during treatment.
West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition for Long Island, Inc.
(631) 669-7770
Web site
Promotes legislation at local, state and federal levels to protect women’s health and provides support services for patients undergoing treatment. 1 in 9: The Long Island Breast Cancer
Action Coalition
(516) 374-3190
Web site
Raises money to support cancer research projects at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and runs Hewlett House, a free outreach facility that provides workshops, support groups and educational resources about breast cancer.
NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
American Cancer Society
(800)-ACS-2345
Web site
Offers numerous programs, including Look Good…Feel Better, an educational session run by cosmetologists that’s designed to help patients deal with the physical effects of treatment; Reach to Recovery, which connects newly diagnosed patients with survivors; and a hotline for patients seeking support and information.
Breast Cancer Network of Strength
(800) 221-2141
Web site
Operates a 24/7-support center staffed by survivors and runs the Survivor Match Program, which pairs patients with a peer counselor/survivor with a similar breast cancer diagnosis.
CenterWatch
(866) 219-3440
Web site
Provides information about clinical trials and research, and sends email notifications about trials specifically related to breast cancer.
Living Beyond Breast Cancer
(888) 753-5222
Web site
Aims to empower breast cancer patients, survivors and their families by providing the latest breast cancer news as well as information about clinical trials, and also offers support to help patients and survivors improve their quality of life.
National Breast Cancer Coalition
(202) 296-7477
(800) 622-2838
Web site
Advocates for increased funding for breast cancer research and works to improve access to high-quality healthcare.
National Cancer Institute
Web site
Lists clinical trials currently accepting participants and allows visitors to search by cancer type and zip code.
National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship (NCCS)
(877) NCCS-YES
(888) 650-9127
Web site
Advocates for high-quality cancer care for all patients and works to help patients and survivors deal with all of the issues that accompany cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Susan G. Komen for the Cure
(800) 462-9273
(877) 465-6636
Web site
Raises money to fund breast cancer research, aims to educate women about risk factors and the importance of early detection, and supports survivors by providing information about living with breast cancer.