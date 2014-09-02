News

Breast cancer screening for women 50 and older

Nassau County Legis. Laura M. Schaefer is sponsoring a Sept....

Nassau County Legis. Laura M. Schaefer is sponsoring a Sept. 18 breast cancer screening event in Westbury. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler

Women ages 50 and older can attend a Sept. 18 breast cancer screening event in Westbury.

The screening, scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to noon, is to be held at the Westbury Recreation Center at 348 Post Ave.

The event is sponsored by Nassau County Legis. Laura Schaefer (R-Westbury).

The Nassau University Medical Center Mammography Van will provide the examinations.

Visitors with insurance must bring a prescription for the exam, if their most recent exam was more than a year ago. Women who are uninsured can receive the exam for free, depending on eligibility guidelines.

To make an appointment -- which is required -- residents should call Schaefer’s office at 516-571-6214.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?