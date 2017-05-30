Brendan Nichtern, Sam Lufti, James Hall score hat tricks to lead Massapequa to Nassau Class A title

As every shooter knows, whether it’s basketball or lacrosse, there’s only one way to get out of a slump. “Just keep shooting,” Massapequa’s Brendan Nichtern said.

So it didn’t matter that the Chiefs connected on only one of 15 shots in the second quarter. They had short memories and came out firing in the third quarter. “We didn’t do anything different. Just starting hitting the cage and then we got rolling,” Nichtern said.

Nichtern, Sam Lufti and James Hall had hat tricks as No. 1 Massapequa scored 10 consecutive goals and steamrolled No. 3 Farmingdale, 12-3, on Tuesday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium to win their first Nassau Class A title since 2014.

“We had a lot of energy early but we got off to a slow start shooting,” coach Tim Radomski said of a first half that Massapequa led only 3-2, despite out-shooting Farmingdale 15-0 in the second quarter. “We got comfortable in the second half. When we play well and move the ball, we can score in bunches.”

That’s precisely what happened after Angelo Petrakis set a tone by winning the opening faceoff of the second half — he was 15 for 19 for the game — and 45 seconds later Nichtern scored on a dodge from behind the cage to make it 4-2.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Chiefs (16-2) then exploded for three goals in 1:23. Nichtern scored unassisted again, Lufti converted a feed from Kevin Lynskey and then fed Lynskey to make it 7-2.

Hall, Lufti and Nichtern each scored during a five-goal fourth quarter as the Chiefs built the lead to 12-2 before Kyle Tucker scored for Farmingdale (13-5). “Angelo dominated at X, our defense held them to no shots in the second quarter and we answered the bell in the third quarter,” Radomski said.

Massapequa enjoyed a 46-16 advantage in shots and its accuracy improved dramatically in the second half. The Chiefs were 4 for 13 in the third quarter and 5 for 8 in the fourth.

“We possessed the ball, won the faceoffs and got a lot of open shots in the second half,” Lufti said. “We stayed with the same offense. That’s just the way we play.”

Massapequa, which went on to capture the state title in 2014, will face the winner of Wednesday’s Suffolk A final between Ward Melville and Smithtown East on Saturday for the Long Island Class A Championship at Stony Brook at 10 a.m. The Chiefs couldn’t resist looking ahead after dispatching the Dalers. “Three more games! Three more games!” they chanted, a reference to how many more wins it will take to win another state title.

For Massapequa, which has won six straight, victories as well as goals are coming in bunches at the right time.