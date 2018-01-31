Super Bowl LII: Brett Favre invited by Doug Pederson to give pep talk

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Doug Pederson has asked an old friend to speak to the Eagles the day before Super Bowl LII in hopes of giving his players a motivational lift against the Patriots.

The old friend? Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

“He’s one of the greatest to ever play the game,” the Eagles’ coach said Wednesday. “Just his style of play, his toughness. He’s a true gunslinger, a rocket arm, can throw it from any which angle. Off his back foot, he can throw it anywhere he wants. He’s been there. He’s won the big games.”

Pederson was Favre’s backup in Green Bay for two stints covering seven seasons — 1996-98 and 2001-04 — and they became close.

“He’s played a lot of football, so I can’t wait to listen to what wisdom and knowledge he gives us,” Pederson said. “I know everyone on our team will be excited to hear him speak.”

Favre’s only Super Bowl victory came after the 1996 season, when he led the Packers over the Patriots, coached by Bill Parcells. Bill Belichick, an assistant on that staff, has led the Patriots to eight Super Bowl appearances.