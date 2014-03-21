Brian Cannon's next goal? County title for Northport

Brian Cannon wants to be remembered after this season as one of the best lacrosse players to graduate from Northport.

And there’s a specific way the senior attacker would like to achieve that.

“Northport has not won a county championship in a while,” Cannon said. “It’s all about helping the team get to that goal. And by doing well as a team, I think after that, my own individual success and history could be a conversation. Individually, I hope to go down as one of the best players to come out of Northport, but us winning a title is the bigger goal.”

Northport has not won a county title since 2002. In order to be crowned Conference A champs in Suffolk, the Tigers, who finished 15-3 overall last season, would likely have to get past defending state champion Ward Melville and Smithtown West, a team loaded with Division I-caliber talent, among others.

“It’s awesome to even be talked about with those teams,” Cannon said. “Smithtown West is loaded this year and being named with those teams is an honor. Hopefully we’ll be able to beat them when the season comes.”

Cannon, who is bound for the University of North Carolina, is expected to lead the team offensively, as he has the past two seasons. He scored 48 goals and had 38 assists last season. He emerged as one of Long Island's most explosive players as a sophomore when he totaled 36 goals and 36 assists.

Northport will host Patchogue-Medford in the season opener at 4 p.m. Wednesday.